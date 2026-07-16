Vijay Antony releases first look poster of comedy, fantasy entertainer 'Jumaka'

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Well known actor, music director and producer Vijay Antony on Thursday released the first look poster of director Ashok Ram's eagerly awaited comedy fantasy drama 'Jumaka', featuring director Balaji Sakthivel and Munishkanth in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Vijay Antony took to his social media timelines to release the first look poster of the film.

Sharing the first look poster, he wrote, "Launching the first look poster of #JUMAKA. Best wishes to the entire team. Produced by @cmjayakumar83 & @cinemas76191. Written & Directed by @DirAshokRam. @prosathish @S2MediaOfficial #JPCinemas #ProductionNo1."

Produced by Jayakumar and Preethy, the film, apart from Balaji Sakthivel and Munishkanth, will also feature a host of actors including Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Kalki Raja, Jenson Diwakar, Jayakumar and Vinoth Munna.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film's plot will revolve around old cameras.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had only recently announced that the shooting for the film had been wrapped up. Sources say that a giant set was erected for the purpose of shooting this film and that the entire film was shot in it.

Sources also claim that actor, director and producer Vijay Antony, who saw some scenes from this film, was impressed and that he had congratulated the director of the film.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Sridhar Subramani. Music for the film has been scored by Anand Kashinath while editing for the film is being done by well known editor N B Srikanth.

Costumes for this film have been designed by Srinisha Balaji and stunts in the film have been choreographed by Ram Kumar. The songs in the film will have lyrics by Adhesh Krishna and Eshwar Santhanalakshmi.

Dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh while sound design will be by Sathish Kumar.

--IANS

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