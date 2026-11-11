Vijay Antony announces Ananda Krishnan as director of 'Pichaikkaran 3'; Film likely to hit screens for Ayudha Pooja next year

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) The third instalment of the superhit franchise 'Pichaikkaran', featuring actor, producer and music director Vijay Antony in the lead, is to be directed by Ananda Krishnan, best known for having directed the Tamil action entertainer 'Kodiyil Oruvan'.

The announcement regarding the much-awaited third instalment of 'Pichaikkaran' was made at the pre release event of 'Appa Kutty', actor Vijay Antony's upcoming film that has been directed by Mu Maran.

Actor Vijay Antony, who spoke at length about working on 'Appa Kutty' at the event, concluded by making a couple of announcements including the announcement on Pichaikkaran 3.

He said, "Work on Pichaikkaran 3 is progressing swiftly, and we are hoping for an Ayudha Pooja release next year."

Director Ananda Krishnan, who also spoke on the occasion, said, "Pichaikkaran 3 will be my second film with Vijay Antony, following Kodiyil Oruvan. He first approached me when I was working on 'Metro', expressing an interest in collaborating. We have been discussing projects since then, and we are now working on Pichaikkaran 3."

The film has triggered huge expectations in fans of Tamil cinema as the first film in the franchise, which was directed by Sasi, went on to emerge not only as a blockbuster but also as a cult classic.

Pichaikkaran's story revolved around a renowned and wealthy businessman, who, in a bid to save his mother's life, seeks alms and lives the life of a beggar for a period of 48 days as part of a vow made to God. The film, which was based on a real life incident, moved audiences across not just Tamil Nadu but other regions of the country as well.

Pichaikkaran, which went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster in Tamil, was remade in Telugu as Bichagadu, in Odia as Baby, in Marathi as Bhikari and in Kannada as Amma I love you.

Vijay Antony himself directed the second instalment of the franchise, which was titled Pichaikkaran 2 - Anti Bikili. However, it was not as successful as the first part.

Now, the third instalment of the film has been announced and it is to be directed by Ananda Krishnan, who directed Vijay Antony in 'Kodiyil Oruvan'.

--IANS

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