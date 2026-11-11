November 11, 2026 10:59 AM हिंदी

Govt proposes new regulatory framework to boost allied and healthcare professions

Govt proposes new regulatory framework to boost allied and healthcare professions

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The government on Wednesday proposed a comprehensive regulatory framework for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, with clearly defined pathways for skill upgradation, competency assessment and transition to regular registration.

The proposed framework by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), under the Health Ministry, aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in accordance with prescribed standards.

A key feature of the proposed regulations is the establishment of a transparent and standardised mechanism for provisional registration of eligible allied and healthcare professionals, in accordance with the provisions of the NCAHP Act, 2021.

The framework provides for prescribed eligibility criteria, verification of credentials and clearly defined registration procedures, ensuring that professional recognition is aligned with statutory requirements and competency standards.

Notably, the proposed regulations also provide opportunities for eligible provisionally registered professionals to undertake prescribed bridge courses for skill enhancement, supervised clinical training and minimum qualifying examinations, wherever applicable, to meet the requirements for regular registration.

“This competency-based approach seeks to promote continuous professional development, facilitate career progression and strengthen the quality of allied and healthcare services,” said an official statement.

The proposed framework also places emphasis on skill development, professional competence and regulatory accountability.

The NCAHP has invited public and stakeholder comments on the Draft Provisional Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026, by December 4.

The draft regulations envisage an integrated online registration system to streamline application submission, credential verification, eligibility assessment and issuance of provisional registration certificates.

Eligible professionals granted provisional registration would receive a Provisional Registration Unique Identification Number (PR UID), enabling systematic identification and regulatory oversight.

The digital mechanism aims to simplify registration procedures, improve accessibility and promote greater transparency, efficiency and uniformity across States and Union Territories.

—IANS

na/

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