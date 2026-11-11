November 11, 2026 12:56 PM हिंदी

Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed in Assam as driver was unable to control speed; all passengers safe: Officials

Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed in Assam as driver was unable to control train's speed; all passengers safe: Officials

Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) All passengers aboard the Kolkata–Sairang Express are safe after the locomotive and five coaches of the train derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday morning, a senior Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said. The train derailed as the driver was unable to control its speed.

The incident occurred at around 6.54 a.m. while Train No. 13125 Kolkata–Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station to give precedence to another train.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the Loco Pilot was unable to control the speed of the train, resulting in the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches.

“An unfortunate incident of derailment occurred at around 6.54 a.m. while the train was being received at Digaru railway station. The locomotive along with five coaches derailed. All passengers are safe and no injuries have been reported,” Sharma said.

The clarification came after initial reports suggested that several passengers may have sustained injuries in the accident.

Railway authorities immediately launched relief and rescue operations at the site.

The General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, along with other senior officials, has proceeded to Digaru to monitor the situation and oversee restoration work.

The affected passengers are being taken to their respective destinations through an alternative train arrangement, railway officials said.

Senior railway personnel and technical teams are currently working to clear the affected section and restore normal train movement at the earliest.

The incident briefly disrupted rail operations in the area, with authorities taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

Railway officials said that further details regarding the circumstances leading to the derailment would emerge following a detailed assessment and enquiry into the incident.

The Kolkata–Sairang Express is an important rail link connecting Mizoram with Kolkata and other parts of eastern India.

The derailment occurred at Digaru, located on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam. More details are awaited as restoration and assessment operations continue at the site.

--IANS

tdr/rad

LATEST NEWS

'He has to sell his book, so he dig up 8-year-old grievances: Chopra on Khawaja’s timing of Sandpapergate revelations

'He has to sell his book, so he dig up 8-year-old grievances: Chopra on Khawaja’s timing of Sandpapergate revelations

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Govt bans export of battery waste including lithium-ion black mass

Govt bans export of battery waste including lithium-ion black mass

ICC board and committee meeting begins in Bali with focus on WTC cycles, major men’s events for 2028-35

ICC board and committee meeting begins in Bali with focus on WTC cycles, major men’s events for 2028-35

Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: SIT probe exposes untrained guards, glaring security lapses

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: SIT probe exposes untrained guards, glaring security lapses

Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

India, Norway discuss joint tech to turn industrial waste into construction resources

India, Norway discuss joint tech to turn industrial waste into construction resources

'His notes need to be reviewed': Key reviewer in sandpaper scandal calls for further probe after Khawaja's claims

'His notes need to be reviewed': Key reviewer in sandpaper scandal calls for further probe after Khawaja's claims

Sunil Lahri calls 'Ramayana' a bittersweet experience, says film lacks ‘divinity and devotion’

Sunil Lahri calls 'Ramayana' a bittersweet experience, says film lacks ‘divinity and devotion’