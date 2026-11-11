Kris Jenner celebrates granddaughter Dream’s 10th b’day, calls her ‘sweetest, smartest little girl’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Reality television star Kris Jenner celebrated the 10th birthday of her granddaughter Dream, sharing an emotional tribute in which she described her as a loving, kind, funny and creative child with the biggest heart.

Calling watching her grow up one of her greatest blessings, Kris wrote on Instagram she was immensely proud of her and reminded her how deeply she was loved. She also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her partner Corey Gamble, expressing gratitude for his love, support and the joy he brings to their family

Kris took to Instagram, where she shared a string a pictures from her son Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream’s birthday party and wrote: “Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream Girl!!! I can’t believe you are 10 years old today! You are the sweetest, smartest little girl with the biggest heart and the most incredible personality!!!”

“You are so loving, kind, funny, creative, and full of life, and watching you grow into the amazing young girl you are becoming has been one of my greatest blessings. I am so proud of you, and I hope you always know how deeply you are loved and how much joy you bring to all of us. Lovey loves you forever and ever!!!!”

She then shared a picture of her partner Corey and said that she feels lucky to “do life” with him.

The mother of Kim Kardashian wrote: “Happy birthday to my love, @coreygamble. I feel so lucky to do life with you. Thank you for all you do for me and for all of us, every single day.”

She wrote: “Thank you for always being there for us, for the love you give, for the laughter and joy you bring, and for making even the most ordinary moments feel special. I love you babe!!!”

--IANS

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