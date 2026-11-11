Divyanka Tripathi calls husband Vivek Dahiya her ‘favourite adventure’ on his b’day

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a belated birthday wish for her husband Vivek Dahiya, recalling how his birthday on November 8 turned out differently than planned after a fire broke out in their residential building the previous night.

Sharing pictures from their November 7 outing on Instagram, Divyanka described the couple as “yin and yang”, saying she was the calm one while Vivek found adventure in everything.

“These pictures are from November 7th, just a day before Viv’s birthday (& Diwali). Little did we know that the night would take an unexpected turn with a fire breaking out in our building after shoot. And just like that, November 8th, his birthday, turned out rather differently than we’d imagined! My birthday shout-out got delayed, but the love certainly hasn’t.”

“Coming back to these pictures… just look at us! Me, perfectly content sitting under a tree, soaking in the moment. And him? Hanging upside down, swinging, climbing… finding adventure in absolutely everything!”

The actress wrote: “We really are Yin and Yang. I’m the calm to his chaos, and he’s the mischief to my peace. He makes sure life never gets too predictable, and I make sure we occasionally have our feet on the ground. (Well, at least one of us does!)”

She also expressed her love for her husband, wishing that he never loses the mischievous little boy in him.

“Happy belated birthday, my Viv! May you never lose that mischievous little boy in you. And may I always be around to watch your antics, laugh at them, and occasionally roll my eyes at you! Love you, my favourite adventure!”

Divyanka and Vivek’s love story kick-started on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. Before getting married in Bhopal in 2016, the couple got engaged in January.

The actress became a household name for playing Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant, where she emerged as the runner-up.

--IANS

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