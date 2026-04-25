Netanyahu orders intensified strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon​

Jerusalem, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered the Israel Defense Forces to vigorously attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, said the Government Press Office of Israel.​

He said that he had promised to change the face of the Middle East and that this is exactly what is being done.​

He added that, first and foremost, in Iran, he had an excellent conversation with President Trump, who is applying very strong pressure on Iran, both economically and militarily.​

He said that they are operating in full cooperation.​

He further stated that the same applies to Lebanon and that a process has begun to achieve a historic peace between Israel and Lebanon.​

He added that it is clear that Hezbollah is trying to sabotage this.​

The message also mentioned that they are maintaining full freedom of action against any threat, including emerging ones.​

Netanyahu said that they attacked yesterday and today and are determined to restore security to the residents of the North.​

Earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces said that they eliminated a terrorist who infiltrated the territory of the State of Israel on October 7.​

The Israel Defense Forces also reported that a stockpile of anti-tank missiles belonging to the Hezbollah terror organisation was located by the forces of the 146th Division in southern Lebanon.​

The Israel Defense Forces also struck buildings used by the Hezbollah terror organisation, including the "Radwan Force" unit, for military purposes, and a warehouse used to store combat equipment south of the forward defence line.​

The Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from the direction of Lebanon towards Israeli territory after alerts were activated in several areas in the northern part of the country, said the Israel Defense Forces earlier in the day.​

The Israel Defense Forces also stated that they struck launchers of the Hezbollah terror organisation in the areas of Dir al-Zahrani, Kafr Reman, and Al-Sa'miya in southern Lebanon, north of the forward defence line.​

--IANS

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