Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on October 17

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany', featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Kirthi Shetty in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would now release on October 17 for Deepavali this year.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 this year.

Rowdy Pictures, the production house of director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara which is one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "A Love Festival Loading this Diwali ! #LoveInsuranceKompany hitting the big screens this Diwali on October 17th."

It may be recalled that earlier this month, the makers of the film had chosen to postpone the first glimpse of the film in the wake of Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie audio launch.

The first glimpse was originally scheduled to release on August 1.

Taking to its Instagram timeline, Seven Screen Studio, one of the production houses producing the film, had then said, "The #FirstPunch of #LoveInsuranceKompany will now land a little later due to Coolie audio & trailer launch. @wikkiofficial @nayanthara @pradeep_ranganathan @krithi.shetty_official @iam__sjsuryah."

It also shared a poster that said, "First punch pushed to a later date. The new date will be announced soon after Thalaivar Dharisanam in Coolie trailer and audio launch."

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dragon' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

For the unaware, LIK is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

It may be recalled that director Vignesh Shivan, in April this year, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

--IANS

mkr/