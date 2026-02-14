CM Mamata raises 'protocol concerns' over meeting with Chief Election Commissioner

Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again criticised Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging discourtesy during a recent meeting in Delhi on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls.

In a video shared by the Trinamool Congress on social media on Saturday evening, CM Banerjee alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner did not follow protocol during the meeting.

“As per protocol, he is far below us. He sat in a chair and did not show the courtesy of standing up. We went with flowers and sweets. We sat outside for 20 minutes even after being asked to come at 4 p.m.,” CM Banerjee said in the video.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that participants were asked to sign certain documents during the meeting. “Everyone was made to sign. I said, ‘I will not do it’. I asked why the media was not allowed. I knew he would say unrelated things,” she said.

CM Banerjee further raised concerns over the ongoing SIR process, claiming that certain categories of voters were being affected.

Speaking about the revision exercise, she said that issues such as changes in surname and address after marriage could result in discrepancies in voter records. She also claimed that similar issues could affect women and members of tribal communities.

CM Banerjee said she had raised these concerns during the meeting but was not satisfied with the responses provided.

She also questioned the timing of the revision exercise, saying it could have been conducted after the Assembly elections.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being carried out to update and verify electoral rolls in the state. The last such exercise in West Bengal was conducted in 2002.

