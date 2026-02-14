February 15, 2026 12:00 AM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Debutants Inter Kashi hold Super Cup champions FC Goa to earn first point

Debutants Inter Kashi hold Super Cup champions FC Goa to earn first point on the opening day of Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Fatorda, Feb 14 (IANS) Debutants Inter Kashi produced a disciplined and determined display to hold AIFF Super Cup champions FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in Match 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday.

Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession and creating the clearer chances, FC Goa could only muster a draw, as Inter Kashi took the lead through Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (45+2’), before Dejan Dražić converted the equalising penalty (84’). Inter Kashi goalkeeper Lluis Tarrés was shown the red card for a last-man tackle on Muhammed Nemil inside the box. Dražić was named the Player of the Match.

The contest began at an energetic tempo. Alfred Planas tested FC Goa’s keeper early, while Brison Fernandes forced a sharp save from Kashi’s keeper. Inter Kashi looked threatening from set-pieces, with Rohit Danu’s effort saved and Narender Gahlot’s follow-up blocked inside the six-yard area. FC Goa gradually asserted control, moving the ball with patience and probing through the flanks. FC Goa’s Nemil came close in the thirty-fourth minute, his left-footed strike from inside the box tipped over impressively by Tarrés as FC Goa increased pressure.

However, just as the first half appeared destined to end goalless, Inter Kashi struck in the additional minutes. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni made a perfectly-timed run before applying a composed left-footed finish into the bottom right corner after being set up by Tomba Singh. The goal, arriving on the brink of halftime, stunned the home side.

FC Goa returned with renewed urgency in the second half and pushed higher up the pitch, and began to stretch the Inter Kashi backline. Udanta Singh tried his luck from distance near the hour mark, while Nemil and Brison Fernandes continued to look for openings. Sandesh Jhingan’s header drifted wide, and Dražić missed narrowly as the pressure mounted on the debutants. However, Tarrés remained active in between the sticks, saving Drazic’s angled effort at the seventy-five-minute mark to preserve the lead.

The turning point came in the 80th minute when Nemil drew a foul inside the penalty area, earning FC Goa a penalty. In the sequence to the foul, Inter Kashi goalkeeper Lluis Tarrés was shown a red card, reducing the visitors to ten men. Substitute goalkeeper Shubham Dhas was brought on immediately by Inter Kashi. Dražić stepped up and calmly dispatched the penalty into the bottom left corner to equal the score at 1-1.

Having the numerical advantage in the last 10 minutes, FC Goa intensified their search for a winner. Pol Moreno’s close-range header was kept out by Dhas in the additional minute, and Raynier Fernandes headed over as FC Goa threw everything forward in the closing moments. Inter Kashi, however, remained compact and resolute, defending with collective discipline to secure a valuable first point in their ISL debut.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Important that we got on the right side of the toss', says South Africa captain Aiden Markram after their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'Important that we got on the right side of the toss', says South Africa's Markram after NZ win

Debutants Inter Kashi hold Super Cup champions FC Goa to earn first point on the opening day of Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Debutants Inter Kashi hold Super Cup champions FC Goa to earn first point

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Yokoi-Aoki of Japan claim women’s doubles title in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: TTFI

WTT Star Contender: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Yokoi-Aoki of Japan claim women’s doubles title (Ld)

Marco Jansen's 4-40, Aiden Markram's 86* help South Africa overpower New Zealand by seven wickets in Group D clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Jansen's 4-40, Markram's 86* help South Africa overpower New Zealand by seven wickets

Belgium beat India 4-2 in Rourkela leg rematch in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: Belgium beat India 4-2 in Rourkela leg rematch

Indian teen Manas Dhamne to face eighth seed Rio Noguchi in first round of ATP Delhi Open 2026 at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Indian teen Manas Dhamne to face eighth seed Rio Noguchi in first round

CM Mamata raises 'protocol concerns' over meeting with Chief Election Commissioner

CM Mamata raises 'protocol concerns' over meeting with Chief Election Commissioner

For us, merger is a closed chapter now as negotiator Ajit Pawar is no more: NCP-SP leader

For us, merger is a closed chapter now as negotiator Ajit Pawar is no more: NCP-SP leader

Pakistani forces kill another civilian in Balochistan: Report (File image)

Pakistani forces kill another civilian in Balochistan: Report

Pak Defence Minister's 9/11 admission sparks Afghan backlash: Report

Pak Defence Minister's 9/11 admission sparks Afghan backlash: Report