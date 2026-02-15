Jason Statham plays himself in Berlin market hot property ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jason Statham will portray himself in the upcoming film ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’. The upcoming action-comedy is helmed by David Leitch, who is known for ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Bullet Train’.

The film will star Jason “in the role of a lifetime, playing global action superstar Jason Statham”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

While the script from ‘BoJack Horseman’ and ‘School Of Rock TV’ series writer Alison Flierl is being kept under wraps, the big budget comedy will start shooting in May.

As per ‘Female First UK’, David Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick are producing for 87 North, Statham is producing for Punch Palace Productions, John Friedberg will produce for Black Bear and Meredith Berg and Ethan Erwin are on board for Beryllium Entertainment.

While Statham, 58, is renowned for his action franchises including ‘The Meg’ and ‘Fast Furious’, he has also shown his comedy skills in ‘Spy’, ‘Snatch’, ‘Lock Stock Two Smoking Barrels’ and ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’.

‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ is set to make use of both sets of skills. The movie, which is being compared to 1999 movie Being John Malkovich, is currently being shopped around at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Meanwhile, Shelter director Ric Roman Waugh recently revealed he wanted to show a "different side" to Jason Statham in the new movie, in which Statham plays reclusive former government assassin Michael Mason.

Speaking with Collider, Ric Roman Waugh said, "When we did Snitch with Dwayne Johnson, that was a learning lesson for me because I'm really proud of that movie, and I think a lot of people really dug it. But again, it maybe took him a little bit further out of his wheelhouse than people wanted at that time”.

He further mentioned, "So, there's this needle that you're trying to thread, where you're trying to make sure you're protecting the commerciality of a big movie star, especially like Jason Statham, and what fans are going to expect from him. A lot of the time, what people don't see is that that's the material that he's normally going to get. You get what you're known for”.

The former stuntman added, "When I was coming out of stunts, I got everything that was bigger, faster, and more expensive”.

