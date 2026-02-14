February 15, 2026 12:00 AM हिंदी

T20 WC: 'Important that we got on the right side of the toss', says South Africa's Markram after NZ win

'Important that we got on the right side of the toss', says South Africa captain Aiden Markram after their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (IANS) South Africa captain Aiden Markram highlighted the important role winning the toss played in his team's rousing seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in a crucial Group D match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, as the conditions had eased out a lot when they batted in the second innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

While giving credit to winning the toss and eased conditions, Markram also hailed his bowlers, especially left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who claimed a career-best 4-40 in four overs, as they restricted New Zealand to 175/7 in 20 overs after Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first.

"Important that we got on the right side of the toss. Ball came on nicely (in the second innings). Boys put up a strong effort (to restrict them to that score). You have to try and back the skills you are good at," said Markram in the post-match presentation.

Markram then took charge as he hammered an unbeaten 86 off 44 balls, hitting eight boundaries and four sixes as he shared crucial partnerships with Quinton de Kock (20), Ryan Rickelton (21), and David Miller (24 not out) as the Proteas romped to victory with 17 balls remaining.

Markram accepted that the New Zealand openers were looking very dangerous but praised Jansen, who he said goes underrated, for his fine performance.

"(They are) Very dangerous and intimidating, but the boys were solid with their plans tonight. (On Jansen) Very different left-arm (bowler) bowls different types of deliveries. He has been bowling well, but did not have the numbers to show for it," said Markram.

He said it felt nice to score runs that helped the team win. "It is nice. Ultimately, it is trying to get the team off to a good start. We have a nice and experienced batting order. Up front, you have seen how teams are taking off in the powerplay. Might not come off always, but when it does, you can get ahead of the game," he added.

This was South Africa's third successive win in Group D, and they are leading the group of death in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with six points. New Zealand are second with four points from two wins.

--IANS

bsk/

