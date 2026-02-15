Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh supports his wife Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Akshara Singh has come out in support of actor-politician Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh. The actress has supported Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony.

Akshara Singh is the ex-girlfriend of Pawan Singh, and she feels that Jyoti Singh’s demands are completely valid, and the society should step in to help divorced women get the alimony with no cap.

She said, "Whenever a girl gets married, and she goes with someone, it becomes her responsibility. At the same time, it is her right to take her alimony, and she should receive it fully. Definitely, it should be given, whether she asks for Rs 10 crore, Rs 20 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, it may still not be enough”.

Jyoti Singh, the estranged wife of Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh, has formally sought alimony and financial maintenance as part of her ongoing matrimonial litigation. In her petition, Jyoti Singh has argued that she is legally entitled to maintenance under Indian matrimonial law, citing the disparity in income, social standing, and earning capacity between the two parties.

As per the court filings reported in the media, Jyoti Singh has stated that she does not have an independent source of income sufficient to maintain a lifestyle comparable to that of her husband. She has alleged emotional distress, marital discord, and abandonment, contending that the marriage broke down due to circumstances beyond her control.

On these grounds, she has requested interim and permanent alimony to cover basic living expenses, legal costs, and future security. The matter has been contested by Pawan Singh, who has challenged the claims and sought legal relief of his own. The case has gone through multiple hearings, with the court examining financial disclosures, marriage records, and legal submissions from both sides.

As with most matrimonial disputes, the final determination of alimony will depend on judicial assessment of income, liabilities, and evidence presented. The case remains sub judice, and no final order has conclusively settled the alimony issue to date.

--IANS

aa/