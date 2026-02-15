February 15, 2026 1:54 AM हिंदी

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh supports his wife Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh supports his wife’s Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress Akshara Singh has come out in support of actor-politician Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh. The actress has supported Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony.

Akshara Singh is the ex-girlfriend of Pawan Singh, and she feels that Jyoti Singh’s demands are completely valid, and the society should step in to help divorced women get the alimony with no cap.

She said, "Whenever a girl gets married, and she goes with someone, it becomes her responsibility. At the same time, it is her right to take her alimony, and she should receive it fully. Definitely, it should be given, whether she asks for Rs 10 crore, Rs 20 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, it may still not be enough”.

Jyoti Singh, the estranged wife of Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh, has formally sought alimony and financial maintenance as part of her ongoing matrimonial litigation. In her petition, Jyoti Singh has argued that she is legally entitled to maintenance under Indian matrimonial law, citing the disparity in income, social standing, and earning capacity between the two parties.

As per the court filings reported in the media, Jyoti Singh has stated that she does not have an independent source of income sufficient to maintain a lifestyle comparable to that of her husband. She has alleged emotional distress, marital discord, and abandonment, contending that the marriage broke down due to circumstances beyond her control.

On these grounds, she has requested interim and permanent alimony to cover basic living expenses, legal costs, and future security. The matter has been contested by Pawan Singh, who has challenged the claims and sought legal relief of his own. The case has gone through multiple hearings, with the court examining financial disclosures, marriage records, and legal submissions from both sides.

As with most matrimonial disputes, the final determination of alimony will depend on judicial assessment of income, liabilities, and evidence presented. The case remains sub judice, and no final order has conclusively settled the alimony issue to date.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Harry Styles opens up on his learnings on his music break

Harry Styles opens up on his learnings on his music break

Jason Statham plays himself in Berlin market hot property ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’

Jason Statham plays himself in Berlin market hot property ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh supports his wife’s Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh supports his wife Jyoti Singh’s demand of alimony

'Important that we got on the right side of the toss', says South Africa captain Aiden Markram after their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'Important that we got on the right side of the toss', says South Africa's Markram after NZ win

Debutants Inter Kashi hold Super Cup champions FC Goa to earn first point on the opening day of Indian Super League 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Debutants Inter Kashi hold Super Cup champions FC Goa to earn first point

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Yokoi-Aoki of Japan claim women’s doubles title in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: TTFI

WTT Star Contender: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Yokoi-Aoki of Japan claim women’s doubles title (Ld)

Marco Jansen's 4-40, Aiden Markram's 86* help South Africa overpower New Zealand by seven wickets in Group D clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Jansen's 4-40, Markram's 86* help South Africa overpower New Zealand by seven wickets

Belgium beat India 4-2 in Rourkela leg rematch in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: Belgium beat India 4-2 in Rourkela leg rematch

Indian teen Manas Dhamne to face eighth seed Rio Noguchi in first round of ATP Delhi Open 2026 at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Indian teen Manas Dhamne to face eighth seed Rio Noguchi in first round

CM Mamata raises 'protocol concerns' over meeting with Chief Election Commissioner

CM Mamata raises 'protocol concerns' over meeting with Chief Election Commissioner