Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' release likely to be postponed?

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Vignesh Shivan's long-awaited romantic drama 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)', which was slated to hit screens on April 3, may well be postponed again.

Director Vignesh Shivan had, almost a week ago, announced that his eagerly awaited film would be hitting screens on April 3. Taking to his Instagram page, he had said, "RELEASING 3RD APRIL 2026!!! LIK #lik #dheema. There’s so much hard work that has gone into making this film and bringing it to theatres! Have loads of respect for everyone part of this team 🤍 it’s a dream project for all of us. We humbly invite you to come celebrate LOVE INSURANCE KOMPANY in theatres on 3rd April."

However, industry insiders say that the film might be postponed again and that the makers are now considering releasing the film on April 10 this year. As of now, there has been no official confirmation about the postponement of the film's release and the film is technically scheduled to hit screens on April 3.

The film, which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, has been produced by actress Nayanthara.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the film's release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hit screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year.

However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year. Sources in the industry had said that the makers were looking to release the film during the Valentine's Day weekend. However, that did not happen.

Finally, director Vignesh Shivan announced last week that his film would release on April 3 this year. However, now, it looks that might also not happen.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now, has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

--IANS

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