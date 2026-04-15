IPL 2026: Kohli’s 49 powers RCB to comfortable win against LSG

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Impact player Virat Kohli top scored with 49 runs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down a small target of 147 runs in just 15.1 overs while losing five wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, RCB are back at the top of the points table with 8 points in five games.

Chasing a modest target, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a slow start, managing just six runs in the opening over. Phil Salt, who survived a close run-out chance on the final ball of the first over, attempted to accelerate but was clean bowled by Prince Yadav in the following over for 7 off 8 balls.

Virat Kohli then shifted gears, breaking the shackles with three consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Shami, who had earlier bowled a tight opening over. Kohli continued his aggressive approach, smashing four boundaries in the next over against Prince Yadav to put the opposition under pressure. His attacking intent helped RCB race to 60/1 at the end of the powerplay, with Kohli contributing 40 off just 20 balls.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable after sustaining an elbow injury in the first innings, Nicholas Pooran led Lucknow Super Giants on the field. Despite being sloppy in the field, LSG managed a breakthrough in the eighth over when Avesh Khan dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 10.

Kohli continued to anchor the innings, rotating the strike effectively, while Rajat Patidar played the aggressor’s role. However, Kohli fell just short of a half-century, getting caught at long-on for 49 off 34 balls in the 13th over, an innings that included six fours and a six

Following his dismissal, Patidar and Jitesh Sharma accelerated the scoring. Jitesh struck two sixes and two fours in a single over, while Patidar added a quick 27 off 13 balls before both fell in quick succession to Prince Yadav.

In the end, Tim David and Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten on 14 each, guiding RCB to victory with 29 balls to spare. Avesh Khan chipped in with two important wickets for LSG.

Prince was the most successful bowler for LSG as he finished with good figures of 3-32. While Avesh Khan also took two crucial wickets.

Earlier, asked to bat first, LSG struggled to get going as openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram found it tough against the tight new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, reaching just 14/0 after two overs. Marsh briefly shifted momentum with a towering six, but Markram departed for 12 after mistiming a slower ball from Rasikh

LSG suffered a significant setback when captain Rishabh Pant injured his elbow and retired hurt after facing only three deliveries. Nicholas Pooran failed to capitalise on the opportunity, falling cheaply to Hazlewood.

Marsh then stitched a quick 36-run stand with Ayush Badoni before being bowled by Krunal Pandya for 40. Krunal struck again to remove Abdul Samad for a duck, further denting LSG’s innings.

Badoni (38) and Mukul Choudhary (39) attempted to rebuild with a steady partnership, but regular wickets kept halting LSG’s progress. Pant returned later but could only manage one run.

Rasikh wrapped up the innings efficiently, finishing with four wickets, while Bhuvneshwar claimed three and Hazlewood maintained excellent control. Their collective effort ensured RCB restricted LSG to a modest total.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 146/10 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 40, Mukul Choudhary 39; Rasikh Dar 4-24, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-27 ) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 149/5 in 15.1 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Rajat Patidar 27; Prince Yadav 3-32, Avesh Khan 2-23) by five wickets.

--IANS

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