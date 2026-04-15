'Refereeing was a disgrace': Laporta slams officials after Barcelona Champions League exit

Barcelona, April 15 (IANS) FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta launches a scathing attack on referee Clement Turpin following his side’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal elimination against Atletico Madrid.

Despite securing a 2-1 win on the night, Barcelona exits the competition with a 3-2 aggregate defeat, with Laporta attributing part of the loss to what he describes as poor officiating during Tuesday’s clash at the Metropolitano Stadium.

“I congratulate Atletico Madrid on reaching the semifinals, but that does not excuse the fact that yesterday’s refereeing, along with VAR, was a disgrace, it’s intolerable,” Laporta told the press at the Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona on Wednesday, as quoted by Xinhua.

Laporta expressed frustration over several key decisions, pointing out that Atletico committed 15 fouls without receiving a single booking, while Barcelona was reduced to 10 men for the second time in the tie. Eric Garcia was sent off for a challenge on Alexander Sorloth, with the referee ruling him as the last defender.

The Barcelona president also revisits incidents from the first leg, where Pau Cubarsi was dismissed before halftime following a foul on Giuliano Simeone.

“In the first leg, we were denied a clear penalty, and one of our players was sent off when it should have been a yellow card. Giuliano didn’t have the ball under control. The referee got it right initially, but VAR intervened and changed the decision,” Laporta said.

Laporta further criticised the red card shown to Garcia, arguing that Jules Kounde could have covered the situation, meaning Garcia was not the last man. He also questions an offside decision that ruled out a goal by Ferran Torres, as well as a potential penalty claim involving Dani Olmo. Another contentious moment sees Fermin Lopez require medical treatment after being struck by the studs of goalkeeper Juan Musso while attempting a header.

“Ferran’s goal was a goal. The penalty on Olmo was a penalty. The incident on Fermin, judge it as you wish, but it’s unacceptable to see a young player suffer like that while being stitched up on the pitch,” Laporta concluded.

With this loss, Barcelona's 11-year wait to lift the Champions Trophy continues, while on the other side Athletico Madrid has qualified for the semi-finals and would look to end their quest for their first Champions League title. Madrid has reached the finals three times, but finished as runners-up on every occasion.

--IANS

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