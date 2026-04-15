IPL 2026: 'We’ve been below par with the bat,' says Pooran after LSG loss against RCB

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran admitted that Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) continued struggles with the bat proved costly in their five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

“We’ve been below par with the bat. 175 would’ve been competitive. But it’s no secret we have been struggling with the bat the entire season, and today we paid the price,” Pooran said after the match.

Asked to bat first, LSG once again failed to gain early momentum, managing just 146 in their allotted 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 40, while Ayush Badoni (38) and Mukul Choudhary (39) tried to steady the innings in the middle overs. However, regular wickets prevented them from building any substantial partnerships.

RCB’s bowlers kept things tight throughout, with Rasikh Salam Dar emerging as the standout performer with four wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with three scalps, while Josh Hazlewood maintained pressure with an economical spell.

In reply, RCB made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 15.1 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a fluent 49, setting the tone early in the innings. Contributions from Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma ensured there were no late hiccups as the hosts sealed a comfortable win.

Despite the disappointing result, Pooran remained optimistic about his team’s chances going forward.

“It’s T20 cricket. It’s a tough game, and consistency is always a challenge. But the guys have been working really hard and we’re ready to fight. I believe it’s just a matter of time before things turn around,” he said.

The West Indies batter also backed himself to bounce back from his own lean patch with the bat.

“I’m feeling good and striking the ball well. It hasn’t gone my way in this tournament so far, but I’ve been in this situation before. I know how to fight, and I’m confident I’ll come out of this,” Pooran added.

Meanwhile, after three losses in four matches, LSG will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at PCA New International Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

--IANS

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