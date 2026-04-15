Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain has announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a career filled with speed, passion, and memorable moments for Bangladesh.

The 36-year-old fast bowler shared his decision in an emotional message on Facebook, reflecting on his journey with the national team.

“Playing for the national team has always meant a lot to me. But there comes a time when one has to step away from international cricket. With that in mind, I have decided to say goodbye to international cricket,” Rubel wrote on Facebook, signaling the end of his international career.

Although he is leaving the global stage, Rubel made it clear that he will stay involved with the sport. He stated that he will continue playing domestic cricket and expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey.

“I intend to continue playing domestic cricket. I would like to thank my family, friends, media personnel, and fans. I believe you will continue to support me in the days ahead as well,” he added.

The pacer thanked his family, friends, media professionals, and fans, while also expressing hope that their support would continue in the next phase of his career.

Rubel’s international career spanned over a decade, during which he became one of Bangladesh’s main pace options.

Known for his speed and ability to perform under pressure, he played his final international series against New Zealand in 2021. Across formats, Rubel leaves behind a strong record. He took 36 wickets in Test cricket, claimed 129 wickets in One Day Internationals, and added 28 wickets in T20 Internationals. His contributions, especially in the shorter formats, were crucial to Bangladesh’s growth as a competitive limited-overs team.

Even after his last international appearance, Rubel remained active in domestic cricket, most recently playing for Prime Bank Cricket Club in 2024.

--IANS

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