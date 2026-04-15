'Excited to enter the real world': Jamie Murray bids farewell to professional tennis

London, April 16 (IANS) Former doubles World No. 1 Jamie Murray has officially brought the curtain down on his professional tennis career, confirming his retirement through a heartfelt message on social media on Wednesday.

“My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years. I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me,” Murray wrote on Instagram.

The former World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Doubles Rankings enjoyed a distinguished career spanning two decades at the highest level. He claimed 34 tour-level doubles titles, including multiple major honours, and made history as the first British player to reach the top of the doubles rankings.

Murray also paid tribute to those closest to him, including his brother Andy Murray, who was a constant presence throughout his journey. “Thanks Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis, and Thomas for all your incredible support, efforts, and sacrifices,” he wrote.

The 40-year-old played his final professional match at the US Open in 2025, where he partnered with Ivan Dodig. His career began with a breakthrough ATP title in San Jose in 2007 alongside Eric Butorac, and from that point forward, he established himself as one of the most consistent doubles players on tour, winning at least one title in 16 of 18 seasons between 2007 and 2024.

Beyond his individual success, Murray formed a memorable partnership with his younger brother Andy. The duo played a pivotal role in Great Britain’s historic triumph at the Davis Cup 2015, ending a 79-year wait for the title.

Reflecting on his journey, Murray expressed contentment with what he had achieved. “I played for 20 years at the top level and feel privileged for what I was able to do and experience on the court. I don’t have any regrets,” he said.

As he steps away from the sport, Murray hinted at a new chapter ahead. “For everybody else who’s helped and supported me, I appreciate all of you. Excited to enter the real world.”

--IANS

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