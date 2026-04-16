Vignesh Shivan on 'Jana Nayagan' leak: This is a pain that can be as severe as the pain of death!

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Extending his whole-hearted support to H Vinoth, the director of Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan', director Vignesh Shivan pointed out that the pain caused by the film being leaked online would have be felt most by the director and that it would be a pain that could be as severe as the pain of death.

Participating in a thanks giving meet organised by the unit of his just released film 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)', Vignesh Shivan spoke about the worrying situation that directors today found themselves in.

He said, "Today, the situation of directors is very worrying. Such a big film has been leaked online. The pain which that director feels will be much more than anybody else. At this point, I want to express my pain and regret to Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth, my friend. That is because this is a pain that can be as severe as the pain caused by death. It is something that only a director can feel. As a director myself, I know how many dreams he would have had and how much effort he would have put into every single shot on every single day of making that film. But when it (a film ) does not release as we expected, it becomes very difficult."

Vignesh Shivan, while speaking on the occasion, also expressed relief and happiness at his film LIK finally having been released. "This film has released and that by itself is a blockbuster for me," Vignesh Shivan said and pointed out that he had chosen a challenging project to make, while he could have easily stayed in his comfort zone.

"My life is in a comfort zone by God's grace and I can continue to keep doing films in that comfort zone. However, I broke that comfort zone to pick a challenging project like LIK, in which not even a single frame could be shot with ease (The film's story is set in the future. It happens in the year 2040). So, when such a film comes finally to the theatre and is received with appreciation from audiences, it is fulfilling. As a writer, when you try something (new) and what you try works for a considerable number of people in a theatre comprising around a 1000 people, the faith that we have in our work increases. I wish to say a big thank you to the audiences for this," Vignesh Shivan said.

For the unaware, Love Insurance Kompany features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. It also features actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has edited the film, which has stunts choreographed by popular stunt master Peter Hein.

--IANS

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