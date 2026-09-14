Orry on his ‘finale outfit’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: ‘I am so glad I wore it too early’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Orry has opened up about his journey on the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15.”

He shared a heartfelt reflection on self-doubt, resilience, and the importance of believing in oneself. In a social media post addressed to Rohit Shetty, Orry revealed that he had been convinced his journey on the show was nearing its end and had even prepared a special “finale outfit” for the occasion. Reflecting on the experience, he said that contestants often spend too much time anticipating failure instead of believing in their ability to keep going.

Sharing his images, Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, wrote, “Dear Rohit Ji, my finale outfit... I was so convinced my time was up, so certain I had reached the absolute edge of my capabilities, that I pulled this out. The strange thing about a journey like this is that you are constantly trying to anticipate your own defeat. You try to calculate the exact day you’re going to fall short, just so you can plan to go out looking your absolute best. It’s a survival mechanism, in a way betting against yourself so you aren’t caught off guard.”

“If I got eliminated on a day I didn’t wear this, I would have felt I waited too long and missed my moment. But wearing it today, and surviving, taught me something profound. I am so glad my timing was completely wrong. I am so glad I wore it too early. What I realize now is that preparing for the end actually robs you of the belief that you can endure. We spend so much energy anticipating our own failure and dressing up for our own defeat, that we forget we have the power to just keep fighting.”

Orry added, “The moral I am taking away is that the hardest limits we face aren’t the stunts; they are the boundaries we put on ourselves. I would much rather be standing here in my “finale” outfit with a long way to go, than perfectly time my own demise. #KhatronKeKhiladi.”

Orry exited the 15th season of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” after sustaining a physical injury and experiencing extreme exhaustion during a challenging stunt. During his stint on the show, he took on several daring tasks and pushed himself beyond his comfort zone.

--IANS

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