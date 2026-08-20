Vietnam-India relations have developed into special and enduring friendship: Foreign Minister

Hanoi, Aug 20 (IANS) Year 2026 marks a new chapter as India and Vietnam celebrate the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership, a report highlighted amid growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnam’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Hoai Trung, during his remarks at a reception marking the 80th Independence Day of India, affirmed that the relations between the two countries have developed into a special and enduring friendship.

“The minister affirmed that Vietnam-India relations, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Indian leaders and nurtured by generations of the two countries, have developed into a special and enduring friendship. Bilateral cooperation has delivered significant and practical benefits, with two-way trade doubling over the past decade, while defence and security cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective, reflecting high levels of strategic trust,” Vietnam News reported.

He expressed confidence that India will make progress towards its 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision of becoming a developed, prosperous and modern nation by 2047 and noted that Vietnam is working toward becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045 through a new development model centred on productivity, knowledge, science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources and modern governance.

“The convergence of development visions and aspirations provides broad space for the two countries to support and complement each other, he said, suggesting both sides translate high-level political commitments into concrete cooperation programmes that deliver tangible benefits to their peoples and meet their growing development needs,” the report noted.

Guided by the spirit of “shared vision, strategic convergence, substantive cooperation,” the two countries elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership during Vietnam President To Lam’s State Visit to India in May.

Tshering W Sherpa, India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, described President Lam’s State Visit to India and the decision to upgrade bilateral ties as historic milestones opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

“He affirmed that India attaches high priority to Vietnam and looks forward to working with Vietnam to translate shared values, mutual trust and their special friendship into increasingly practical cooperation and a future-oriented partnership,” noted the Vietnam News report.

–IANS

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