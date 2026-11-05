Vidya Malavade recalls how her house help became a victim of cyber crime

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade recently stepped into the world of microdrama with ‘Scam 2024 – The Digital Arrest Story.' While speaking exclusively to IANS, Vidya recalled the time when her house help became a victim of cybercrime, as shown in the show.

Sharing the incident, Vidya told IANS, "My house help, who has been working with me for 15 years, was the victim. This happened around a year and a half to two years ago. One day, she went to an ATM and returned home saying that she could not withdraw any money, even though she had money in her bank account. She had also brought her passbook."

Initially, they believed that she might have forgotten something or there must have been an issue with her ATM card. However, when the 'Chak De! India' actress went through the passbook, she realised that the entire balance had been wiped out. The scammers had withdrawn all her money in two instalments.

Vidya added that her househelp was absolutely unaware of what was happening as the transaction had taken place 10 to 15 days earlier.

"She may have overlooked the bank's messages. By the time we discovered it, her entire account was empty. It was a shocking experience," the 'Kidnap' actress added.

Talking about 'Scam 2024 – The Digital Arrest Story', the cast of the drama also includes, Sandeep Aurora as Anand, along with Priyanshi Tripathi, Puja Jha, Ayushi Tyagi, Shital Tejwani, Ashok K. Jha, and Yogesh Pawar in pivotal roles.

During the conversation, Vidya also shared what made her say yes to the project.

She shared, "I felt the story was extremely relevant, and my character, Priya, was very well written. We hear about people getting scammed almost every day, so this is truly the need of the hour. Something similar has happened in my own home, which made the subject even more relatable to me."

--IANS

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