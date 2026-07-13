July 13, 2026 9:33 AM हिंदी

Vidhatri Bandi recalls losing her father just days before filming 'Max, Min and Meowzaki': Was devastatingly numb

Vidhatri Bandi recalls losing her father just days before filming 'Max, Min and Meowzaki': Was devastatingly numb

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Vidhatri Bandi, in an heartfelt conversation opened up about the tough times when she lost her father, just a few days before commencing with the shoot of her upcoming movie, 'Max, Min and Meowzaki.'

The actress spoke about dealing with the devastating loss of her father, revealing that she was still numb with grief when she began shooting.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress shared that she had lost her father barely two weeks before the film went on floors, making it emotionally difficult for her to connect with her character in the movie initially.

"I lost my dad at that point. He had passed away and I think a week and a half later, maybe two weeks after that, we got into prep. So when I started shooting for this film, I was very numb, like I was devastatingly numb," Vidhatri said.

She revealed that the emotional state made it challenging for her to understand her character, Karel, in the beginning.

"Karel is just such a beautifully written character. It just took me some time to understand her life, understand her as a person. And that is where I struggled initially," she shared.

However, the actress credited the movie's director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy aka Paddy and co-star Siddharth Menon for helping her navigate the difficult phase.

"But I found the rhythm soon, thanks to our director, and also Sid for just being such a giver as an actor, everything happened effortlessly after that. So, it was a struggle initially, but yeah, I somehow managed, thanks to these guys," she added.

Talking about 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', the movie is a relationship drama directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy. The film stars Siddharth Menon, Vidhatri Bandi, Nafisa Ali, Nasser, Mandira Bedi, Medha Shankr in the lead.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 24.

Talking about Vidhatri, the actress has earned appreciation for her performances in projects such as 'Shiddat', 'Jalsa', 'The Diplomat' and others.

–IANS

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