Victor Lindelof extends Aston Villa contract until 2028

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Aston Villa have extended Victor Lindelof's contract until 2028 after exercising an option to add another year to the Swedish defender's existing deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Victor Lindelof, who joined Aston Villa in 2025, is approaching the milestone of 50 appearances for the club and has established himself as an important member of the defensive unit. The extension ensures that Victor Lindelof will continue his association with the Birmingham-based side for at least another season.

Victor Lindelof made an immediate impact following his arrival, playing a significant role in Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League triumph during his debut campaign. The defender was part of the side that defeated SC Freiburg 3-0 in the final in Istanbul, helping the club secure the continental title.

His performances at club level have also complemented his responsibilities on the international stage, where Victor Lindelof continues to captain the Sweden national team.

Aston Villa's decision to activate the extension comes after Victor Lindelof continued to feature prominently in Unai Emery's plans. The defender has been a regular presence at the heart of the backline as the club looks to maintain its competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

The contract announcement comes after Aston Villa's dramatic 4-4 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Victor Lindelof's side surrendered a two-goal advantage in stoppage time after taking a 4-2 lead through goals from Alysson, Nicolas Jackson, John McGinn and Leon Goretzka.

Late strikes from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu denied Aston Villa all three points, although the result extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches heading into the November international break.

Manager Unai Emery described the late goals as painful but acknowledged the positives in his team's performance.

With Victor Lindelof now secured until 2028, Aston Villa will look to benefit from the Swedish international's experience and defensive consistency as they continue their campaign under Emery.

--IANS

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