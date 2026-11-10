ISSF World C'ship 2026: India win women’s 25m pistol team gold and men’s 50m rifle 3P team bronze

Doha, Nov 10 (IANS) Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju won the women’s 25m pistol team gold at the ISSF World Championship 2026 in Doha, giving India their second gold of the championship.

The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 1761-68x, ahead of the Republic of Korea (1748-66x) in silver and Vietnam (1745-54x) in bronze.

Esha top-scored for India with 590-25x, followed by Manu with 587-24x and Divya with 584-19x.

Esha and Manu also qualified for the individual final, where Manu finished fourth with 27 hits, just short of the podium, while Esha ended eighth with 11 hits.

Earlier in the day, the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran and Niraj Kumar claimed bronze with a combined score of 1751-91x. Czechia won gold with 1754-92x, while Norway took silver with 1752-81x. Aishwary led with 587-33x, followed by Niraj (582-31x) and Akhil (582-27x).

Earlier, Jaypal Malviya produced a composure-laden performance under pressure to clinch a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle / Pistol / Shotgun on Thursday.

The Indian women's 10m air pistol squad clinched the team silver medal.

The trio of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Sainyam combined for an aggregate total of 1738 with 61 inner 10s. Manu led the Indian challenge with a qualification total of 583-21x, which included a perfect 100 in her fourth series.

Suruchi contributed a steady 580-24x, while junior world champion Sainyam added 575-16x to seal the second step of the podium. China took the women's team gold medal with 1745-65x, while the Republic of Korea claimed bronze with 1729-49x.

In the men's team competition, India finished seventh with a combined aggregate of 1730-58x. Jaypal led the team with his qualification mark of 585-23x (97, 99, 97, 99, 97, 96), which had earned him third place heading into the individual final.

India will be in action again on November 11, with the final of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

--IANS

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