Pankaj Tripathi explains why actors are so fragile

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has shared that actors are fragile by nature because they live so many lives concurrently.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai, and said that currently he is practicing spirituality to understand himself better.

During the conversation, the actor said that spirituality has enabled to not react instantly to the highs and lows of life.

However, being an actor, feeling every emotion to the core is his primary job as an actor, which is exactly the opposite to what he has learned in spirituality. When asked how he manages this contradiction, he said, “In art, it's okay, and is required as a part of the profession. In art, the character is written, and he is supposed to be reactionary. It needs awareness, to know this, to be a witness, I realise that an emotion has come to me, will I react to this emotion or will I respond? Where did this originate from? How does the character think? This is a strange thing that many people don't understand. Why are actors so fragile? Because along with his life, he lives a few more lives, every year”.

He further mentioned, “So, that also has an effect. A common man only faces his own challenges. But an actor, along with himself, faces the challenges of his character. So, because of his life, he becomes delicate. In such cases spirituality becomes more important for the life of an actor. An actor has to realise that the character is overpowering them, an emotional turmoil is happening inside them”.

“Life and acting are two different things. But if you understand life better, you will be able to act better. And to understand life, you don't have to understand acting”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026 on SonyLIV.

--IANS

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