Aminul Islam appointed Lahore Qalandars' advisor

Lahore, Nov 10 (IANS) Lahore Qalandars have roped in former Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam as advisor to the franchise's High-Performance Centres, Lahore Qalandars confirmed on Tuesday.

Aminul, the former Bangladesh captain, will be bestowed with the responsibility to give inputs to the franchise over the development of the centres, focusing on player development, coaching practices and also paving the way for the youngsters to make their way into the game.

As part of Qalandars' initiative to extend its outreach, the franchise will look upon Aminul's experience of having worked in the Asian region, the release added.

Aminul played for Bangladesh from 1988 to 2002 and led the side at the 1999 ODI World Cup. He played 13 Tests and 39 ODIs, and scored 530 and 794 runs, respectively.

He served as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Development Manager for Asia for 10 years, from 2015 to 2025 and was also the Cricket Development Officer at the Asian Cricket Council.

Aminul then also served as the BCB president from May 30, 2025, to April 7, 2026. It was during his period that Bangladesh denied playing the T20 World Cup in India and was later removed by the ICC.

Coming to Lahore Qalandars, the Shaheen Afridi-led team failed to make it to the playoffs in the 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League. They bagged a mixed season with five wins and as many defeats in the league stage.

The Qalandars finished fifth and missed out on a spot in the playoffs due to their inferior NRR to the fourth-placed team and newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen.

They won the PSL in 2025, but their group stage exit in 2026 would make them eager to bounce back as they head into the next season. Qalandars have won the PSL three times, with the two other titles coming in 2021 and 2022.

--IANS

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