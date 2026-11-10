Sunanda Sharma celebrates her journey from a small town to the big stage, shares stage with mother

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma celebrated her journey from a small town to the big stage as she shared a special glimpse of her stage performance with her mother on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sunanda posted a picture featuring her mother alongside her on stage. Through a series of captions, the singer reflected on her journey, confidence and the importance of staying true to oneself. Sharing her images with her mom, she wrote, “Thank God I never listened to anyone who told me to be realistic.”

The photographs feature Sunanda sharing a warm hug with her mother on stage, making for a special mother-daughter moment. The singer also posted several solo pictures from her performance, capturing her confidence and vibrant stage presence.

In another caption, Sunanda expressed her playful side, writing, “He asked why he only gets to see me at night? I said baby cause I’m a STAR.” She also added, “Fan of this crazy gurl.” The singer further celebrated her roots with the Punjabi lines, “Chote pind ton uthke aayi ne, Jitt leya saara jahaan ve,” reflecting on her journey from a small town to achieving recognition.

Emphasizing the importance of individuality, she also wrote, “Never lose yourself for anybody,” followed by, “Her spirit shines without permission.”

Through these pictures and captions, Sunanda offered a glimpse into her journey, celebrating her achievements while sharing a special moment with her mother on stage.

Meanwhile, Sunanda Sharma recently made headlines after an unexpected incident at an event in Jaipur forced her to cut short her performance. The singer was performing on stage when a man from the audience suddenly climbed onto it, leaving her startled. Sunanda screamed in shock as security personnel immediately intervened to handle the situation. She soon walked off the stage, bringing her performance to an abrupt end. Videos capturing the incident later surfaced on social media.

--IANS

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