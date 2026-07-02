Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) One of the most adored Bollywood couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are making the most of the Mumbai monsoon.

Vicky took to his official Instagram account on Thursday and dropped a romantic picture with his ladylove.

The blurry black and white picture showed Katrina with his hands placed on Vicky's shoulders, who is looking into oblivion.

The 'Chhaava' actor captioned the post, "Rains and you (sic)," along with a white heart emoji.

Reacting to the lovely couple pic, netizens showered the post with love.

One of the Instagram users penned in the comment section, "Vihaan kaushal will someday keep this photo in his wallet when he will be grown up".

Another cybercitizen shared, "Such Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman vibes!"

"My god! This is so beautiful," read the third remark.

One of the netizens commented, "The side profiles!!! Vihaans so sorted"

Katrina and Vicky never miss a chance to show their affection for one another.

As Vicky turned a year older on May 16, Katrina penned a sincere birthday wish for hubby on social media.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress wrote, "Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …. (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all.“What if” situations in general and everything else in between."

"For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start," she went on to add.

After keeping their admirers guessing about their relationship status, Katrina and Vicky finally tied the knot in 2021.

The lovebirds welcomed their firstborn, a son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

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