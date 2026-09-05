Vicious trap: Report warns Bangladesh against joining Mecca Pact

Dhaka, Sep 5 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over Bangladesh joining the Mecca Pact involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the central question is not the unity of the Muslim world, but where Dhaka’s interests lie, a report has stated, warning that joining the alliance could draw the country into security commitments that do not serve its own national interests.

Bangladesh faces a crucial choice over whether to become part of another country’s security calculus or determine its own security priorities. The country must think a hundred times before assuming such an obligation to go to war and must not lose its sense of judgment or allow itself to be drawn into a “vicious trap”, a report in Bangladeshi newspaper ‘The Daily Observer’ emphasised.

“When a country joins a military alliance, it does not merely sign a document; it also places some of its future choices in the hands of others. At first glance, such an arrangement may appear reassuring friendship, brotherhood, mutual cooperation and collective security. But a closer look raises difficult questions. The debate over bringing Bangladesh into the ‘Mecca Joint Defence’ pact is therefore far more than a matter of diplomatic courtesy. It concerns the country’s security, sovereignty, economy and long-standing foreign policy,” the report detailed.

“As a Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh may naturally find the prospect of security cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan appealing. But states cannot be governed by sentiment. Their survival ultimately depends on the hard realities of geography, economics, military capability and national interest,” it added.

Bangladesh currently faces no direct military threat, while Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have their own distinct security concerns. The Iran-Saudi rivalry, India-Pakistan tensions and Turkey’s security calculations regarding Israel reflect their respective realities, which differ from Bangladesh’s. It would therefore be unwise for Dhaka to adopt another country’s security priorities as its own, The Daily Observer mentioned.

“Consider a hypothetical situation: Myanmar attacks Bangladesh tomorrow. Would Pakistan go to war against Myanmar? Would Saudi Arabia send troops to defend Bangladesh? Would Turkey arrive with military assistance through the Bay of Bengal? Such questions of practical reality are far more unforgiving than the language of a treaty,” the report mentioned.

“The history of military alliances is hardly reassuring. CENTO, SEATO and NATO each have their own histories and interests. The security of a powerful state is not necessarily the same as that of a weaker one. On paper, all members may be equal; in practice, military strength, economic weight and geopolitical importance are not distributed equally,” it highlighted.

The report noted that while Bangladesh may have differences with India over issues such as the border, water sharing, extradition and trade, resorting to reflexive anti-India rhetoric cannot substitute for a coherent strategy. It warned that economic warfare can, at times, prove more damaging than military conflict.

“Bangladesh’s fuel, electricity, gas, fertiliser, water and trade routes are all tied to the realities of its neighbourhood. India is a major neighbour. Turning it into an enemy and seeking shelter under the security umbrella of a distant power would not make Bangladesh safer; it could instead become a path to self-destruction,” the report stressed.

--IANS

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