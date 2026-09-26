September 26, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: ‘Brought churma from home, got paratha here too,’ says Jaideep after kabaddi gold

Asian Games: ‘Brought churma from home, got paratha here too,’ says Jaideep after kabaddi gold

Aichi, Sep 26 (IANS) Indian kabaddi player Jaideep revealed that the team carried a taste of home to Japan with them, bringing churma, ladoos and khoya as they stayed focused on their title defence at the Asian Games, where India beat Iran 40-34 in a thrilling final on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS after India successfully defended its men’s kabaddi title, Jaideep said the players remained completely focused on their campaign and the final against a strong Iranian side.

“Yes, we brought churma from our home. We also brought ladoos and khoya from our home. But the food here was also good. We used to get paratha, roti, etc.,” Jaideep told IANS.

The Indian team completed an unbeaten campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with a hard-fought victory over Iran at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

India and Iran traded points in a closely contested first half, with India eventually trailing 17-18 at the break. Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal led India’s attack, while Jaideep and Sumit produced crucial defensive interventions.

India raised the intensity after the break and gradually took control of the contest. A key defensive effort from Sumit and Jaideep helped India put pressure on Iran before Aslam Inamdar brought the scores level with a successful do-or-die raid.

Arjun then managed to get past Iran captain Fazel Atrachali, setting up an All-Out that gave India a five-point advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

Jaideep said the team had been fully aware of the challenge posed by Iran and had little time or opportunity to look beyond the competition.

“We were very focused. We were waiting for this match. Iran is a very strong team. And this was the only match between us and our gold medal. And we came here to win our gold medal,” he said.

India held its nerve in the closing stages, with Sumit, Rahul Sethpal and the rest of the defence denying Iran a late comeback as the team sealed a 40-34 victory.

Jaideep dedicated the gold medal to his brother for the support he had provided throughout his journey.

“I dedicate this medal to my brother. He has supported me a lot. My brother has supported me a lot. So, I dedicate this medal to my brother,” he said.

The Indian kabaddi player also called for greater support for sports beyond cricket, stressing that athletes across disciplines put in immense effort and face injuries during their careers.

“Everyone should play cricket. It is a good thing, but we should also support other sports and take them forward,” Jaideep said.

--IANS

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