Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shiv Dhanush at Ramayana event

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) As Nitesh Tiwari's highly awaited mythological drama 'Ramayana' gears up for release this Diwali, the team kickstarted the promotions with a special event in Mumbai, with the famous YouTuber MrBeast also in attendance.

As one of the highlights of the event, Ranbir Kapoor lifted a Shiv Dhanush. He folded his hands before lifting the Dhanush, offered prayers, and then placed it back.

Others from the core team, including Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Namit Malhotra, were also present during the event.

While the event was delayed for around 4 hours, a lot of the media decided to boycott the event.

Talking about the movie, while Ranbir will be seen as Lord Rama, the project has Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. 'KGF' actor Yash is making his Bollywood debut as Ravana from 'Ramayana'. Along with them, the film will feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor is Lord Indra, and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Ramayana is a two-part franchise. The first part is expected to reach the audience on November 9 this year, during Diwali. The second part, which is still in production, is scheduled for a 2027 release.

'Ramayana' will be made available in major Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Over and above this, Ranbir will also be seen sharing screen space with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in 'Love & War' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On September 24, the makers shared Ranbir's first look poster from the love saga, which showed the actor in a rugged avatar, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt," they captioned the post.

--IANS

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