Pakistan's growing contradiction in Israel policy draws scrutiny: Report

Islamabad, Sep 26 (IANS) Pakistan’s engagement with American political, business and security circles has evolved into a wider and increasingly intricate network, with many of those connections also intersecting with individuals and organisations linked to Israel, a report has stated.

Despite its international engagements, Pakistan officially maintains that it does not recognise Israel. Islamabad continues to support an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a report in the 'Eurasia Review'.

“In 2025, Pakistan’s Foreign Office went further, stating that Pakistan does not engage with Israel even in multilateral forums. Yet a series of recent developments illustrates how the absence of diplomatic relations does not necessarily prevent Pakistani institutions from entering international corporate and political networks containing individuals and organisations with significant Israeli connections,” the report noted.

On 16 September 2026, US defence company Powerus, which had links with Israel, announced an MoU with the Pakistan Army covering unmanned and autonomous systems. The company said it had also received an initial, undisclosed order for unmanned aerial systems and was interested in longer-term joint ventures and technology cooperation. Pakistan’s military confirmed procurement discussions, although it did not publicly confirm the MoU itself, Eurasia Review detailed.

“Powerus is a US-based defence-technology company. Its co-founder and Chief Vision Officer, Ziv Marom, is identified as an Israel Defence Forces veteran and founder of Kaizen Aerospace, the autonomous-aircraft business now incorporated into the Powerus group. Powerus co-founder Michael Sinensky and founding-team executive Amy Bove are listed by Israel Friends among its leadership, while Powerus President Brett Velicovich, who led the company’s engagement with Pakistan, appears among Israel Friends’ ‘Key Community Leaders’,” it highlighted .

The report noted that while Islamabad's formal policy of non-recognition of Israel remains unchanged, individuals seen as favouring engagement with Tel Aviv have periodically surfaced within official and semi-official circles, drawing scrutiny.

Such episodes may not amount to a formal policy shift, but they expose the widening gap between Pakistan’s declared diplomatic stance and the controversies triggered when pro-engagement figures gain access to state delegations or senior officials, it mentioned.

Highlighting Islamabad’s growing contradiction in Israel policy, the report said, “What this demonstrates is a more limited but increasingly visible phenomenon: Pakistan’s formal non-recognition of Israel now exists alongside engagement with American defence firms, financial ventures and diplomatic networks whose personnel and commercial relationships also intersect significantly with Israel.”

--IANS

scor/as