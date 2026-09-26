CEC Gyanesh Kumar, ECs Sandhu-Joshi meet; Form 6, SIR decisions clarified (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought to quell reports of differences within the poll panel, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi holding a full commission meeting at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

In a detailed press note accompanied by a photograph of the three commissioners, the EC addressed allegations concerning its internal functioning, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter enrolment and its technology systems.

The statement came days after The Indian Express reported on September 23 that Sandhu and Joshi had raised objections to several decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise. The reports triggered a wider political controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the functioning of the Commission and demanding greater transparency.

The EC maintained that the June 24, 2025, order launching the SIR across states and Union Territories was approved unanimously by all three commissioners. It said subsequent schedules related to the exercise were also issued with unanimous approval. The Commission further noted that the Supreme Court had upheld the original SIR order.

On Form 6, used for enrolment of new voters, the EC addressed concerns over a declaration introduced during the SIR process requiring applicants to establish their linkage with the previous SIR through their parents' names. The Commission said the declaration had been upheld by the Supreme Court. Outside the SIR exercise, it clarified, forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would continue to be used.

The Commission also responded to questions surrounding 97 voters in Goa who had initially been left out of the electoral rolls. It said the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, had directed Booth Level Officers to conduct house-to-house visits and collect the necessary forms. Of the 97 voters, 81 had already submitted Form 6 for inclusion.

On ECINET, concerns had been raised about access to electoral-roll databases and the functioning of the portal. The EC said field officials receive role-based access in accordance with their statutory powers. It announced a review of ECINET by a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT.

The Commission also clarified that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary concerned the redistribution of work involving an officer on deputation related to the officer's functioning, rather than any policy concerning the EC or its IT division.

As part of measures to strengthen internal procedures, the EC said agendas for Commission meetings would be circulated in advance and minutes issued thereafter. It also stated that directions issued by commissioners to officials would be complied with meticulously. The EC further extended SIR deadlines in Delhi and Maharashtra, while reiterating that its major decisions had been taken collectively and unanimously.

--IANS

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