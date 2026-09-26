Experience of Rohit, Virat invaluable to youngsters for ODI World Cup prep, says Kotak

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted the indispensable role played by senior batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in mentoring the next generation of players, adding that their vast knowledge pool is invaluable to youngsters in preparation for next year’s ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill-led India are embarking on an extensive 50-over workload leading up to the global showpiece event, starting with the three-match series against the West Indies, with the first game to happen at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

“See, it is all about sharing experience. They always do that. Whenever I have seen all the experienced players, even Gautam, because he has played at that level, whatever they have experienced, when they see that some player is going in a similar condition or similar situation, they always talk to them.

"I think sharing experience or whatever you have learnt is a great thing to do because it's adding knowledge or refreshing your knowledge as well. So, I think it is for anyone - a lot of youngsters are there. I always see them talking to senior players or Gautam. They do talk to me, and also to Morne (Morkel) and Sairaj (Bahutule).

“Actually, the team environment from the inside is feeling brilliant because everyone knows there is one year to the World Cup. Everyone knows each series is important. Everyone wants to settle in the Indian team; the youngsters are coming, and they have been performing outstandingly; they are not just coming, they have been performing so well.

“So, it is a process where, obviously, with Indians being an emotional people, I always see that our players, senior players, they always share what they feel like. So, that's a great thing to have. I know that the outside public or social media sometimes may not see that. But as part of the team and support staff, I always see that,” Kotak told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Delving into India’s tactical planning and preparation strategy for the mega event, Kotak detailed that they are aware of conditions and the immediate challenge presented by the West Indies. “See, I think West Indies is a team which has skills. They have some very good batters and bowlers. So, it is a good series for us. For us, looking one year ahead, we approximately have about 30-31 one-dayers, as far as I am aware. There may be 25-30 games, but yes."

"So, what we discuss and try to do, obviously Gautam is there, and Virat, Rohit, Shubman, obviously are there. In our preparation, mainly I am talking from a batting point of view; we take advice, and everybody is thinking about how we will go about it, how we need to start preparing if we bat or bowl first.

“For example, it is South Africa, so what kind of wickets can we get? Here, with overcast skies, what can be the challenges and like that; we prepare in that way and with one new ball after 33 overs. So, the last 10 overs may not be as many runs as we used to get in all that we plan, and then obviously all the senior players or anyone else also have some opinions."

Throwing further light on the team processes, Kotak explained, "We discuss it, and we plan. So, from now on, that is what our plan is: to go series by series. Luckily, we have the New Zealand series, where obviously it is outside Asia, and there will be some different conditions. There might be moisture and grass.

“In South Africa, again, there will be some wickets which will be similar to ours also, and there will be some wickets that will be challenging also. So, we have to plan both ways, and we do all that anyway, and that is the process we do, and we are quite looking forward to that.

“Every series, whether it is West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe or New Zealand, all games are important for us because we want to execute things. So, forget the opposition and if we can successfully do that, within a year, we should be ready for any challenges, any different wickets or any different bowling attacks.”

Addressing the delicate act of balancing squad rotation with match outcomes, a struggle evident during the recent series loss in England, Kotak admitted, “It is very difficult. There is a very thin line between trying new players and trying to get the results also.

“So, somewhere you see that the result may get affected sometimes. But again, whoever plays for India, they all have been performing. But it does make a difference when a new guy is coming in, trying to settle in the team, and the experienced guy is playing."

"Like in England also, the Lord’s game we have seen, they got a lot of runs, and we had a lot of young fast bowlers playing. So, sometimes you do suffer setbacks like that. But eventually, again, it's obviously the captain and head coach; they plan, and they try to give opportunities. But I think we have to do that also. At the same time, we have to see that we get the desired results also.”

Kotak also welcomed new fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh, who has taken over the role from T Dilip and the interesting drills he’s brought on board. “See, he has been working for a long time. He was part of CoE also, and he is a very quiet but very hardworking guy. We are all fortunate to get this opportunity to work for the Indian team as support staff, and he is also fortunate to get this job now.

“Dilip was also very good and has done a wonderful job. All of us know someday, there will be a change. So, there is nothing like it, but I think Subhadeep is also very good. He comes with his ideas. Every coach has their own ideas, drills, and plans. Obviously, when the new guy comes, there is a variety for players also. I also thought it was quite a busy and good session yesterday.”

Reflecting on the team's workload management during tight international schedules, Kotak pointed out that every available training session is critical. “In all the practice sessions, we try to make sure that whether it is batting, bowling, or fielding, it has to be more interesting. Most of the time, you see batters don't get so much time to have an off-season.

“I mean, players don't have an off-season. IPL, they play. So, we don't get too many long camps. Whenever we have like 3 days, 4 days in practice, we try to utilise it like a camp. We try to give a lot of volume to fielding practice. It's like that is part of planning anyway. So, we try to utilise the maximum time.

“Even for today, it's been hot, and people, like all the players, wanted to rest, and it was an optional session. Still, (Auqib) Nabi felt that he, obviously, had his bowling loads done; he wanted to bat. He just came to bat, and why not when there are good practice bowlers and good facilities. So, we just try and utilise as much as we can.”

--IANS

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