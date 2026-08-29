Vice President Radhakrishnan urges educational institutions to become global research hubs

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that educational institutions should go beyond imparting basic education and evolve into global centres of knowledge, research and innovation.

The Vice President made the remarks while addressing Founders’ Day celebrations and inauguration of ‘Arivukoodam’— a Research Park of the Kongu Vellalar Institute of Technology (KVIT) Trust at Perundurai, Erode.

Radhakrishnan urged students to move from basic education toward research‑oriented learning, adding that research, innovation and industry-academia collaboration is key to India’s progress.

He called upon them to engage in research, innovation and patents and prepare themselves for emerging fields such as AI, robotics, semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology and digital technology.

The Vice President appreciated the vision of the 41 founders and noted that nearly one lakh people have received education through KVIT institutions, the statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said.

He said their contribution has played a significant role in the growth of education in the Kongu region and commended the institutions for their global linkages with countries including Germany, the US, France and Japan.

CP Radhakrishnan emphasised that “change is the only constant”, and urged young people to recognise their strengths, set clear goals and persevere without comparing themselves with others.

He also highlighted the importance of yoga and meditation for mental peace and sharper intellect, and quoted Swami Vivekananda: “You become what you think.”

The Vice President expressed confidence that ‘Arivukoodam’ would become a hub for research, innovation and knowledge creation, strengthening the institutions as global knowledge centres contributing to social transformation and national development.

He visited an exhibition organised by the Technology Business Incubator of Kongu Engineering College showcasing innovative projects and technological solutions. MoUs were exchanged between Anchor Industries and Arivukoodam, further strengthening collaboration between industry and academia and promoting research and innovation.

—IANS

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