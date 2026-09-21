Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a dangerous combination of skill and smarts: Washington Sundar

Sano (Japan), Sep 21 (IANS) India’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar said teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s razor-sharp cricketing acumen paired with raw talent makes him a lethal force capable of winning matches single-handedly for the country.

“He's just extremely skillful and obviously, he's got a great head as well. He understands his own game and also understands how to win battles against different oppositions and different conditions as well.

“He's extremely smart and being really smart along with his skill sets, along with the kind of skill sets that he's got, is obviously going to be a dangerous combo. He's already shown us what he's capable of and obviously, we can all expect him to win a lot of games for our country and we're just going to experience him,” Sundar told reporters ahead of one-off T20I against Japan, to be played on Tuesday.

He also invited sports enthusiasts in Japan to make a trip to India during the next IPL season and experience how cricket is nothing short of a religion in the country. “You guys should just come to India and especially during a big series or even during an IPL and understand how big is cricket in India. Cricket is like a religion in India.

“Everybody celebrates through the game and obviously, it's a massive blessing for all of us to be playing cricket in India and being from India and also to be playing at the highest level for the country is a massive blessing,” he observed.

Reflecting on his personal journey and the cultural weight the sport carries in the country, Sundar highlighted how deep-rooted the game’s love is across generations. “Cricket itself is a very beautiful sport and obviously, India has been playing cricket for a very, very long time and the amount of people who play cricket in India is also massive. All of us have just grown with the game and the sport.

“For me personally, it's always been cricket right from the childhood and yes, that would be the case with most of the people in India as well. It's just a massive blessing for all of us to be playing cricket in India.”

Crediting the Indian Premier League (IPL) for setting the gold standard in global T20 franchise cricket, Chennai-based Sundar pointed out how the league has grown exponentially while maintaining top-notch quality since its inception in 2008.

“Just the way it's been conducted over many years. Obviously, a lot of quality players from India and many good and quality players around the world also enjoy being a part of the IPL. I'd say just the way it's been conducted right from the first season and till now - the quality of cricket has always been top class.

“For all of us to just be in the IPL and taste the whole flavour of being part of such a big tournament is a great blessing. Every single time, we really look forward to getting into the IPL season and play really well for all of our franchises.

“But yes, it's only grown from strength to strength over many years. So, you can only expect a lot more from the IPL. Yes, as I said, if you all could come over and have a great experience of watching a few games, I think you guys will know a lot more about the class of the league,” he added.

Sundar noted that while representing the national team remains the ultimate dream for every young kid in India, the IPL has provided a transformative pathway for aspiring cricketers to reach their ultimate goal of playing international cricket.

“I mean, we always look forward to playing for India - that's always been our goal from childhood. Obviously, IPL created a beautiful platform for us to look forward to playing a franchise league as well, especially in the T20 format.

“It's the best league in this format. So, all of us, especially when we were kids, I mean, even the kids right now really look forward to being a part of the IPL and play some quality cricket in the IPL as well. So, yes, that's how it's been,” he said.

Commenting on the growth of the game in Japan and the inception of the Japan Premier League (JPL), Sundar welcomed the expansion of cricket to newer regions. “Obviously, it's a great thing that cricket is played in Japan and the guys are playing a franchise league as well in Japan. It's only going to reach a lot more people across the world.

“Yes, I'm not too sure when it happens. When it's a time in the year it happens. But yes, we'll make sure we have a track of this league. If some of the players who are playing for Japan and in Japan Premier League go on to play for the IPL, it will only be great for all of us. Yes, I'll make sure I tell my teammates as well to keep a track on all the players over here,” he concluded.

--IANS

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