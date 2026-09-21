Nandita Das calls Manto 'A journey I will cherish forever' as the film clocks 7 years

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das commemorated 7 years of her 2018 biographical drama, 'Manto' with a heartfelt post on her official social media handle.

Sharing two posters of the film on her IG, Nandita asked the netizens for their views on 'Manto'. The filmmaker said that it is a journey she will cherish forever.

She penned, "7 years ago, on this day, Manto was released! A journey I will cherish forever. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s on YouTube and Apple TV. To know more about ‘Why Manto?’, I have shared the YouTube link on my story."

Nandita also revealed that she has written a book on her journey with the movie.

"I also wrote a whole book on it called ‘Manto & I’ that is full of images and stories, right from its inception to its fruition. It’s on discount on Amazon and Kindle. Shamelessly promoting it. After all, we make films and write books to share, to communicate what one feels compelled to say. If you do watch/read, I would love to know your thoughts," she went on to add.

Lauding 'Manto' in the comment section, one of the Instagram user wrote, "What a wonderful experience this was …Sirazuddin’s casting still haunts me @nanditadasofficial".

Another one penned, "I will never forget watching this film. It was an experience I shall forever cherish!"

"It still breaks my heart ...and remains my favourite biopics," read the third comment.

A cinematic adaptation of the life of the prominent Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto, the project saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title character. The primary cast of the drama also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as the Hindi film superstar Shyam Chadda, and Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife, Safia.

'Manto' also happens to be the first film to be produced under Nandita Das Initiatives LLP, the banner founded by Nandita in 2016.

--IANS

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