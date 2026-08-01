KL Rahul shares glimpses of 'summering' with Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Indian cricketer KL Rahul gave fans a glimpse of his chill and calm summer getaway as he shared a series of candid pictures featuring his wife Athiya Shetty and brother-in-law Ahan Shetty.

Taking to his social media account, Rahul shared a carousel of photographs with the simple caption, "Summering."

The pictures capture Rahul strolling through picturesque streets with Athiya, and also relaxing in a lush green park, followed by enjoying meals at a quaint cafe.

Athiya is also seen posing for a cheerful selfie with brother Ahan Shetty and another friend along with Rahul.

Another picture also captures the couple enjoying a quiet meal together.

For the uninitiated, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, after dating for a few years, tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

Earlier last year, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24, 2025. The little one recently celebrated her first birthday in March 2026, with a private family celebration.

For the uninitiated, Athiya is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. She made her acting debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in "Hero" in 2015 and later appeared in films such as "Mubarakan" and "Motichoor Chaknachoor" alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Post marriage, the actress went on to embrace motherhood and has taken a sabbatical from the film industry.

Talking about Ahan Shetty, the actor made his Bollywood debut with "Tadap" in 2021, directed by Milan Luthria. The romantic action drama, co-starred Tara Sutaria.

He was last seen in "Border 2," where he was seen alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

–IANS

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