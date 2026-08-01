Escalating unrest in PoK leaves over 50 dead, hundreds injured in Pakistani crackdown

Islamabad, Aug 1 (IANS) As unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to escalate, more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past four days in a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces in the occupied territory.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri said, “In the past 4 days, the forces have killed more than 50 of our people through brutal terrorism, and hundreds are injured…”

In a separate post, the JAAC said that late-night protests continued across the Muzaffarabad region in PoK, with people remaining on the streets, while demanding the protection of their fundamental rights and the implementation of commitments made by the local authorities.

Meanwhile, US-based rights body Human Rights Foundation (HRF) on Saturday strongly condemned the reported use of force by Pakistani forces against unarmed peaceful protesters in PoK, which left over 50 dead and hundreds injured in the region.

The organisation called on Pakistani authorities to end the violent crackdown, restore mobile communications, and ensure accountability for all unlawful use of force.

Citing a local civil society group, the HRF said Pakistani security forces opened fire on thousands of peaceful protestors during demonstrations in PoK.

“Protest organisers claimed that Pakistani officials removed bodies from hospitals and detained activists in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence,” it stated.

The rights body further said that “the crackdown has been accompanied by an internet blackout and severe restrictions on media access, making independent reporting nearly impossible.”

Expressing solidarity with the people of PoK and those peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, the HRF said Pakistani authorities must promptly investigate the reported killings, ensure accountability, and uphold due process for all those detained in the occupied territory.

Furthermore, a delegation of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) led by its Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, held a series of meetings at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to brief the UN officials about the brutalities committed by Pakistani forces in PoK.

During these meetings, the delegation expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in PoK. It urged the UN, the international community, governments, human rights organisations, and democratic institutions “to take prompt and effective action to prevent further loss of life and protect fundamental human rights” in the region.

The delegation called on Pakistani authorities to exercise maximum restraint and immediately cease all excessive, direct, or lethal force against peaceful protesters in PoK, placing the protection of civilian lives above all other considerations.

It further urged the authorities to unconditionally hand over the bodies of all civilians killed during the unrest to their families, disclose the whereabouts of all individuals subjected to enforced disappearance or unacknowledged detention and release those “unlawfully” detained by Pakistani forces.

--IANS

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