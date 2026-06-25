VHP seeks immediate FIR in Ram Mandir donation row; says diversion of funds hurts faith of Hindus

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Commenting on the alleged Ram Mandir donation pilfering controversy in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President, Alok Kumar, on Thursday said an FIR should be registered immediately. He stressed that any diversion of offerings made to Lord Ram’s temple amounts to an injury to the faith of the Hindu community.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said the matter is “sad and unfortunate” and urged swift legal action following reports of irregularities.

“Any money diverted from the offerings of Ram ji’s temple is a blow to the faith of Hindu society. An SIT was formed, and its preliminary probe has reportedly identified some individuals involved in embezzlement. That is why there is no need to wait any further,” he said.

He further demanded that a formal FIR be registered without delay.

“An FIR should be filed immediately. I trust that it will be done soon. We want the police to investigate the matter thoroughly, with senior officers supervising the probe. Expert assistance should also be provided wherever required,” Kumar said.

He added that the investigation should be completed on priority and a chargesheet filed at the earliest.

“We expect the case to be taken to a fast-track court and heard on a daily basis. If the guilty are punished and sent to jail within four to five months, Hindu society will feel satisfied. That is our request, and we believe the government will take appropriate action,” he said.

Kumar also said the investigation has not yet formally begun and reiterated that all accused individuals should be examined fairly.

“As of now, the FIR has not been registered and the investigation has not started. Everyone named in the matter should be properly investigated. I know Champat Rai ji and Dr Anil Mishra; they are dedicated and emotional individuals. Whether they resign or not is not for me to advise,” he said.

He further stated that law enforcement agencies should not be subjected to any pressure and that a fair probe would reveal the truth.

“If the investigation is conducted honestly, the truth will come out. The police should be allowed to work independently,” he added.

Commenting on the political backdrop as a BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in power in Uttar Pradesh, Kumar alleged that Opposition parties were attempting to politicise the issue ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Opposition is fighting the 2027 elections. Those who caused the most obstacles in the construction of the Ram Mandir, had firing done, and killed the 'kar sevaks' have not sought forgiveness even today. Those sitting in Delhi went to the Supreme Court and said that Ram was a fictional character," he said.

He added that the struggle over the Ram Mandir issue was not only historical but also political in nature.

"The struggle after Independence was not against the British, it was not against the Muslims, it was against the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. So, today the love and devotion that is awakening, people are understanding this drama, and the Hindu public will never forgive the parties that are politicising this matter," he told IANS.

Kumar further emphasised the need for professional management of temple funds and systems.

"It should be professionally managed. People who have experience in administration should be involved. Standard operating procedures should be established and strictly adhered to. There should be foolproof systems so that no one can cast an eye on Ram ji's property. I believe that in the coming days, the trust will do this," he said.

--IANS

jk/rad