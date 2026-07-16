BJP workers celebrate in Varanasi after Centre approves Ganga-Varuna elevated corridor

Varanasi, July 16 (IANS) An atmosphere of enthusiasm and vigour was witnessed among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Varanasi after the Central government's approval for the construction of a state-of-the-art, six-lane Ganga-Varuna elevated corridor along the banks of the Ganga river.

At the BJP office in Gulab Bagh in Varanasi's Sigra, party workers celebrated on Wednesday by sharing sweets with one another and raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Modi anmd Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Describing this project as a historic achievement for the development of Kashi, BJP leaders and workers said that it would significantly improve the city's traffic system, alleviate traffic congestion and pollution, and provide fresh momentum to tourism and trade.

Local BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava said that Kashi has witnessed unprecedented and unimaginable development over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MLA added: "Kashi is a city of religion, salvation, and culture, yet under previous governments, it did not receive the respect and development it deserved. The construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has led to a manifold increase in the number of pilgrims, resulting in a boost to the local economy and per capita income. Projects such as bridges, a ring road, and a ropeway were initiated in view of the increasing number of pilgrims and tourists. Now, the Ganga-Varuna Elevated Corridor is being developed with future needs in mind."

MLA Srivastava said that this corridor would also play a significant role in the development of the Ramnagar area, situated across the Ganges.

"Hotels, paying guest houses, and other tourism facilities will be developed there, creating new employment opportunities for the local people. Devotees will be able to park their vehicles on the other side of the river and reach Kashi Vishwanath Dham on foot, which will also reduce traffic congestion on the inner parts of the city. This will boost trade manifold and lend new strength to Kashi's economy."

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said that Prime Minister Modi has given a new direction to the city's future by gifting Kashi development projects worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore.

Tiwari added: "Until a few years ago, such projects could not even be imagined. The work Prime Minister Modi has done to strengthen the infrastructure of Kashi is historic. Currently, a large number of devotees visit Baba Vishwanath Dham every day, leading to increased traffic congestion in the city. However, once projects like the Ganga-Varuna Corridor and the ropeway are completed, a large number of people will enter the city from the other side of the Ganges, which will significantly alleviate the traffic congestion problem."

The Varanasi Mayor said: "Tourism forms a major pillar of Varanasi's economy. The influx of pilgrims and tourists directly benefits sectors such as hospitality, transport, handicrafts, Banarasi sarees, local markets, and other commercial activities. This new project will significantly boost both tourism and local business."

Former Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Nirmala Singh Patel, said: "Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has completely transformed the face of Kashi."

Describing the Ganga-Varuna elevated corridor as a historic gift worth Rs 25,000 crore, Patel added that this project would completely transform the city's transport network.

"This corridor will connect areas across the Ganga with the city's major thoroughfares, BHU, Harhua, and other important locations. Along with modern development projects like the ropeway, this will play a pivotal role in establishing Varanasi as one of the country's most modern religious and cultural cities."

Praying to Baba Vishwanath for the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi's) good health and long life, Patel remarked that under PM Modi's leadership, Kashi is forging a new identity on the global stage.

Kashi resident Roopshree Sengupta said that Prime Minister Modi is continuously working for the development of Kashi.

"This new project is a major gift to the city. It will provide convenience to the residents of Kashi and boost trade."

She expressed hope that development work would continue in the same manner in the future.

Another Kashi resident Saurabh Chatterjee noted that development activities in Kashi have been proceeding rapidly over the past few years, and the Ganga-Varuna elevated corridor will prove to be a significant link in this process.

It will facilitate easier access to the city and improve the movement of large vehicles, Chatterjee said.

Advocate Vivek Singh said: "This is a matter of great joy. It will reduce both travel time and distance. We congratulate the Central government for this gift."

Another Kashi resident Vineet Shukla said: "This would provide relief from traffic jams and disorder. In particular, the journey to Kashi will now become much easier for tourists. Furthermore, as more and more tourists visit Kashi, it is only natural that business activity will also increase."

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajnikant expressed his heartfelt gratitude once again to Prime Minister Modi for bestowing a magnificent gift aimed at enhancing Kashi's rich heritage and showcasing it to the world.

"Its impact is not limited to the people of Kashi alone; the resonance of Kashi's development is being heard in every corner of the globe."

--IANS

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