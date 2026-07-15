July 16, 2026 12:40 AM हिंदी

PM Modi approves Rs 11,000 crore elevated corridor in Varanasi to ease pilgrimage to Baba Vishwanath (Ld)

Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community during a programme in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) In a major boost to infrastructure development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 43.218 km link corridor along the banks of the Varuna River in Varanasi.

The ambitious project, estimated at a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore, aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the holy city and improve connectivity for pilgrims visiting Baba Vishwanath (Kashi Vishwanath Temple).

It will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The corridor will be a predominantly elevated 6/4-lane facility featuring a main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps and service roads. It will connect NH-31 to the Varanasi Ring Road, providing seamless access to key locations, including Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi Airport, Varanasi Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the famous ghats, and the Chandauli region.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi said the government was committed to expanding connectivity and making visits to Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi easier and more convenient. He added that the elevated corridor would serve as a model for other culturally significant cities while improving the daily lives of residents.

The project is expected to slash travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from 40 minutes to just 20 minutes — a reduction of nearly 50 per cent.

Designed for an operating speed of 80-100 km/hour, it will enhance road safety, lower vehicle operating costs and ensure smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic.

The corridor forms a vital part of the Varanasi decongestion plan and aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. It will strengthen multi-modal integration and boost economic activity by improving access to agricultural, industrial and logistics nodes in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The project includes Rs 4,565.33 crore for civil construction and Rs 934.91 crore for land acquisition. Once completed, it is expected to significantly boost tourism, ease pilgrim movement and support sustainable economic growth in the region.

--IANS

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