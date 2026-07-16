July 16, 2026 2:12 AM हिंदी

India and England Mixed Disability Cricket teams to end 7-match T20I series at Lord's in August

India and England Mixed Disability Cricket teams to end 7-match T20I series at Lord's in August 19. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

London, July 16 (IANS) A few weeks after hosting its first Women's Test match, the iconic cricket ground of Lord's will once again play host to a Mixed Disability International T20 (IT20) match in August this year. The match will be the final stop on the Indian Mixed Disability Cricket Team's tour of England, where they will play seven T20 matches.

"England Men's Mixed Disability squad will play seven Vitality IT20s against India in August, including a potential series decider at Lord's!" the England Disability Cricket Board announced via a post on its official Instagram handle. The post also put out the schedule for the seven-match series.

The Men's IT20 series will start on August 5 with the first IT20 match at the County Ground, Derby, from 14.30 BST, with the second match on August 7 also being played at the same venue.

Two days later, on August 8, the England Mixed Disability team will take on their Indian counterparts in the third IT20 match at Grace Road in Leicester, followed by the fifth match at the County Ground in Hove.

The fifth IT20 will be played at Arundel on India's Independence Day (August 15), with the teams meeting for the sixth time in this series at Arundel on August 16.

The series finale -- the seventh and last IT20 of the series -- will be played on August 19 at the famed Lord's Cricket Ground from 14.30 BST.

This will be a return visit for India after the country had hosted England's Mixed Disability team, which will be played from January 29 to February 6 in Greater Noida and Jaipur.

Before that, the Indian Mixed Disability team had visited England for a seven-match T20 series in 2025, which the home side won easily, and included a stop at Lord's cricket ground.

--IANS

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