6-lane elevated corridor will increase influx of devotees, generate income: Varanasi locals

Varanasi, July 15 (IANS) Locals and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Varanasi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the development of a link corridor between National Highway-19 (NH-19) and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga, asserting that the project will increase the inflow of devotees into the holy city and generate employment opportunities.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, on Wednesday approved the project for the decongestion of Varanasi city at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore.

The 46.039 km project, comprising a six-lane elevated main carriageway, an iconic cable-stayed bridge, an extradosed foot-over-bridge-cum-major bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads, will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), according to a Cabinet communique.

Talking to IANS, BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava said that PM Modi has brought in huge developments in Varanasi in the past 12 years.

Referring to the temple town as "cultural capital" of the world, Srivastava alleged: "Varanasi did not receive the kind of respect it deserves during the regime of the previous governments."

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, he said that the construction of the corridor, along with ring roads and the first public transport ropeway, will lead to around "10 per cent increase" in the number of devotees arriving to offer prayers in temples across the city.

Srivastava asserted: "This will subsequently lead to an increase of per capita income in Varanasi. PM Modi is a visionary who knows that the number of devotees will increase in the future, for which the elevated road will be crucial."

"With the project, the number of paying guest houses in the area will increase, thereby leading to increased employment," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari echoed that the city has witnessed "massive developments" after PM Modi was elected as an MP from here.

"This is an unbelievable gift by PM Modi as the corridor will connect the entire city," he said while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Nirmala Singh Patel, former member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, also said that the residents of Varanasi are fortunate that since 2014 till today, the city has seen unprecedented development.

"People coming from other states will be able to directly visit the temples using the elevated corridor," she told IANS.

She also said that business in the city had begun expanding since the Kashi Vishwanath corridor became operational.

Varanasi resident Saurabh Chatterjee called it a "gift" which will result in progress for the city.

"Business will see an increase as this will facilitate ease of transportation for especially the big vehicles coming from outside the city," he told IANS.

Another local, Rupshri Sengupta echoed that after the project operationalises it will be beneficial for traders and businesses.

--IANS

cg/khz