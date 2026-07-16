July 16, 2026 2:12 AM हिंदी

‘I Play Rocky’ based on Sylvester Stallone, captures one of Hollywood’s greatest stories of struggle and glory

‘I Play Rocky’ based on Sylvester Stallone, captures one of Hollywood’s greatest stories of struggle and glory

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘I Play Rocky’ was unveiled recently, and the fans of the ‘Rocky’ are collectively hyped up for the same.

The film is a biopic on Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who is known for ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Kaabil’ and others, is the one leading the hype train. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the trailer of the film. He wrote, “Can't wait for this one”.

One user wrote, “Have a feeling this movie is gonna make a lot at the box office. This film looks amazing”.

Another user lauded the lead actor Anthony Ippolito, who essays the role of Sylvester Stallone. They wrote, “He actually looks like Stallone. That’s crazy”.

A 3rd user expressed their disappointment as to how Sylvester Stallone wan’t allegedly tapped for the film. They wrote, “Sylvester Stallone has not been actively involved. He has publicly stated he was not contacted beforehand, only learned about the project from news/reports, and felt “blindsided” or “shocked” initially. He has zero official role (not a producer, consultant, or cast member on reco”.

However, not everyone was impressed with the trailer, and some even went to the extent of saying that Hollywood seems to be running out of ideas. A 4th user wrote, “This is what narcissism looks like Making a movie about making a movie Looks like Hollywood is running out of ideas now. And if this film becomes a success then it will open the flood gates for every successful movie to create its making movie”.

The film is set to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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