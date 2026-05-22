Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan elected as new Kerala Assembly Speaker in triangular contest

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) In a moment that blended parliamentary tradition with rare political theatre, seven-time Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was on Friday elected Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly after a historic three-cornered contest that underscored the new political equations in the state.

For the first time in the history of the Kerala Assembly, the election to the Speaker’s post witnessed candidates from all three political formations represented in the House.

While the ruling UDF fielded the seasoned Radhakrishnan, the Left nominated former minister A.C. Moideen and the BJP-led NDA put up B.B. Gopakumar, one among the BJP’s three-member legislative team.

With Pro-tem Speaker G. Sudhakaran acting as the returning officer and abstaining from voting, 139 legislators cast their ballots.

Announcing the results, Sudhakaran declared that Radhakrishnan had secured 101 votes, while Moideen got 35 and Gopakumar bagged three votes.

The announcement was greeted with loud desk-thumping as members, cutting across political lines, walked up to congratulate the 76-year-old veteran.

In a symbolic gesture reflecting the Assembly’s democratic traditions, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan jointly escorted the newly elected Speaker to his chair.

Satheesan, in a warm and nostalgic speech, described Radhakrishnan as a role model known for his polite and mature behaviour and recalled his days as a student activist raising slogans for the now veteran Congress leader.

“He has handled around 17 portfolios and is known for nurturing his constituency. His experience and vision will guide the House well,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan echoed the sentiment, praising Radhakrishnan’s vast parliamentary and public life experience and expressing confidence that it would help him discharge his new responsibilities with distinction.

A master of consensus politics and known for deftly handling tense political situations with composure, Radhakrishnan represents the Kottayam Assembly constituency and has remained unbeaten since 1991 after losing his electoral debut in 1987.

A former minister in the late Oommen Chandy cabinet, he now steps into one of the most delicate and prestigious constitutional roles in Kerala politics.

--IANS

sg/dpb