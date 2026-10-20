'Very motivating, emphasis on commitment to Seva noteworthy': PM Modi on RSS chief's speech

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashmi speech, describing the address as "very motivating". He said his speech was focused on national progress, social unity, self-reliance, character building, and the "Panch Parivartan" (five transformations) initiatives.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "A very motivating address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji during the Shatabdi Varsh Shri Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. He has spoken at length on a wide range of issues, including national progress and social unity, the need for self-reliance, and strengthening the character of society."

"Particularly noteworthy was his emphasis on the commitment to Seva and nation building that is integral to every RSS Swayamsevak. He also spoke about the Panch Parivartan and how these can contribute meaningfully to positive social change," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the annual Vijayadashami rally of the organisation on the Foundation Day in Nagpur.

He highlighted the importance of self-awareness, Swadeshi, social harmony, family values and national unity.

Bhagwat said the organisation had conducted various programmes over the past year to mark its centenary celebrations and that the Vijayadashami gathering marked the conclusion of the year-long activities.

The RSS chief emphasised the "Panch Parivartan" (Five Transformations) -- comprising social harmony (samarasata), family awareness (kutumb prabodhan), environmental consciousness, self-awareness (swa-bodh) and 'Swadeshi', and civic discipline -- as a "vital blueprint" for positive social renewal, national progress, and individual behavioural change.

"Panch Parivartan is accepted everywhere, because the circumstances for which it serves as a solution are being experienced by everyone. Particularly, family awakening, civic discipline, and environment: people across the world grasp these immediately. The need for these has been felt in other countries around the world as well," he said.

"However, this is not a one-year program, nor is it conceived as such. Volunteers must keep in mind, and citizens must also understand, that as a way of life intended to bring transformation in our conduct, it must become a habit through direct action," Bhagwat added.

--IANS

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