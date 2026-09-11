September 11, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

Chelsea's Joao Pedro wins the Premier League POTM award after four goal contributions

Chelsea's Joao Pedro wins the Premier League POTM award after four goal contributions

London, September 11 (IANS) Striker Joao Pedro has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August after playing a key role in Chelsea’s winning start to the 2026/27 season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian striker scored twice and provided two assists in Chelsea’s opening two Premier League matches, helping the Blues secure victories against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The award is the first Premier League Player of the Month honour of Joao Pedro’s career and makes him the first Chelsea player to win the monthly prize since Cole Palmer in September 2024.

Joao Pedro also became the seventh Brazilian to receive the award, joining Juninho, Edu, David Luiz, Lucas Moura, Rodrigo Muniz and Igor Thiago.

The former Brighton forward made an immediate impact in Chelsea’s opening game of the season against Fulham, scoring just 31 seconds into the match with a clever flick over goalkeeper Bernd Leno. He later set up Palmer for the decisive goal as Chelsea secured a 3-2 victory.

Pedro continued his impressive start in Chelsea’s first home match of the campaign against his former club Brighton. He found the net with a composed finish for Chelsea’s third goal before again providing the assist for Palmer to score the winning goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

His four goal contributions in the opening two matches helped Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins.

Joao Pedro topped an eight-player shortlist for the August award, which also featured teammate Palmer, Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori, Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Brentford’s Mamadou Sangare, Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis and Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa.

The Brazilian’s performances have provided Chelsea with a strong attacking presence at the start of the new campaign, while his combination with Palmer has already proved decisive in securing important points. Chelsea are currently placed at fourth position in the points table with six points in three matches. They will next face Hull City on Saturday.

--IANS

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